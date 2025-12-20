Cookies with Mr. & Mrs. Claus in Beech Mountain
Beech Mountain, NC Beech Mountain, North Carolina
Meet with the Clauses at Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria in Beech Mountain, NC
For some quality one-on-one time with Santa, he and Mrs. Claus will host visitors at the Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria in Beech Mountain from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 20, 2025. To make sure everyone’s bellies are jolly and full, cookies will be served.
