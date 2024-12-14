Cookies with the Clauses at Beech Mountain
4 Seasons at Beech Mountain 608 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina 28604
For some quality one-on-one time with Santa, he and Mrs. Clause will host visitors at the lobby of the 4 Seasons Hotel from 10a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024. To make sure everyone’s bellies are jolly and full, cookies will be served.
