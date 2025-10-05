Concert in the Park: Alair Summer Concert Series

× Expand Courtesy Blowing Rock, NC

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Alair Homes High Country Summer Concert Series! Hosted in Downtown Blowing Rock at Memorial Park, this year’s concert series is a food drive for @HungerHealthCoalition’s A Simple Gesture Program.

@lemonadeforchange will also be selling lemonade during the concert and 100% of their proceeds go to end homelessness in Watauga County.

From 1-3 PM, bring your family and friends to enjoy some great live music and to support the High Country community! Drop off your canned and other nonperishable food items at the Alair tent for @asimplehhc.