Community School Strawberry Festival

Friday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. | Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Always held the first weekend in May, rain or shine, the Strawberry Festival brings the community together amid an atmosphere of good, old-fashioned, family fun. We look forward to another spectacular event at Elmwood Park in 2025.

Background

​Over 40 years ago, parents at Community School went in search of a fundraiser to help keep tuition costs down. Their decision to create an event to celebrate the strawberry has culminated in a beloved yearly event that draws over 20,000 attendees.

​Community School coordinates and sponsors the Strawberry Festival with parents, alumni, staff and community volunteers logging more than 2400 hours to contribute to the various aspects of this event -- from baking the shortcakes and slicing fresh strawberries, to serving up delicious desserts and chocolate dipped berries.

﻿Most of the volunteers are parents, grandparents, staff and students of Community School, although several organizations and businesses help fill out the ranks each year.