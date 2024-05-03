Community School's Strawberry Festival

to

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Voted one of "Southwest Virginia's Best Festivals" by Virginia Living magazine and  “Favorite Annual Festival” by the readers of The Roanoker magazine, Community School's Strawberry Festival is one of Roanoke’s most popular and well-known events. It signals the beginning of summer and the festival season for residents of the Roanoke Valley. 

Friday, May 3 11am-6pm

Saturday, May 4 10am-4pm

Info

Elmwood Park Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Community School's Strawberry Festival - 2024-05-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Community School's Strawberry Festival - 2024-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Community School's Strawberry Festival - 2024-05-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Community School's Strawberry Festival - 2024-05-03 00:00:00 ical