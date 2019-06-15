Community Quilt and Fiber Arts Exhibit

Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513

ENTRY DEADLINE: MAY 21

Celebrate our heritage with the age-old artistic craft of quilting and the beauty of the fiber arts. The Art Center will be adorned in colorful fabric, woven with care, skill and hand-made flare. Don’t miss one of the most unforgettable exhibits of the year with traditional and non-traditional quilts, and an array of fiber arts.

