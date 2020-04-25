Community PhotoStory Exhibit
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Community members in Fannin County, the City of Blue Ridge and surrounding areas create and promote local stories through their photography and narratives in this exciting exhibit. Join us in celebrating our rural heritage through the lenses of those who call this area home. Community PhotoStory is made possible by Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Humanities and is presented in conjunction with the Smithsonian’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibition.
