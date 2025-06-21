× Expand Courtesy Shop The Market At

Immerse yourself in the irresistible aromas and flavors of barbecue at this unique event.

We invite you to the CommUNITY BBQ Bash art and farmers market at Coolidge Park on Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.!

This event celebrates CommUNITY, emphasizing inclusivity and welcoming all, including our valued friends in the LGBTQ+ community, whether as vendors or attendees.

We welcome all communities to this event and are looking forward to an incredibly diverse marketplace!

We’re bringing the CommUNITY together for a day of art, craft and farmers market fun, bursting with deliciousness for everyone!

Please note: This event does not involve setting up barbecue grills throughout the park, as per Chattanooga Parks and Recreation regulations. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to a memorable gathering.

Price: Free