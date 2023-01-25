Comment Writing Party - Tell the Forest Service to Reject the MVP

× Expand Wild Virginia Mountain Valley Pipeline

Wild Virginia, Appalachian Voices, and POWHR welcome you to an online event to help you make effective comments in response to a public notice.

Join us on Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.

We have another chance to tell the U.S. Forest Service that the Mountain Valley Pipeline's attempt to cut and blast across our Jefferson National Forest must be rejected. Construction would further pollute our waters in West Virginia And Virginia, destroy vital forest habitats, and harm our communities.

The Forest Service was forced to prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) after citizens defeated two earlier flawed agency actions in court. The justification for the pipeline is even weaker than it was at the start and MVP has proven that predictions of dire harm are valid.

In this webinar, you'll hear:

how and where to submit comments,

some pointers on how to make your comments most effective,

ideas about the subjects and issues that should be addressed, and

where you can get more information and help if you need it.