Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz Coming to Toccoa, GA - Best Buzz in Town!
to
Historic Ritz Theatre at the Schaefer Center 139 Doyle Street, City of Toccoa, Georgia 30577
Las Vegas Productions
Instagram - Toccoa, GA - 1
Graphic for the Toccoa Show
Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With over four decades of comedy clubs, theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry, and his family friendly show will be on stage at The Ritz in Toccoa, Georgia, Friday, June 7th at 7:30 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.