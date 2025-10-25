Comedian & “Moonshiner” Killer Beaz Coming to Toccoa, GA - Best Buzz in Town!

Celebrating his ninth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With decades of comedy clubs, theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry, and his outrageously funny and clean comedy show will be on stage at The Ritz Theatre in Toccoa, Georgia, Saturday, October 25th at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.

Historic Ritz Theatre at the Schaefer Center 139 Doyle Street, City of Toccoa, Georgia 30577
