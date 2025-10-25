Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff/Volunteer Join the Northern Virginia Association of Rocketry (NOVAAR) Club as their model rockets go up, up, and away.

Oct. 25, 2025. 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Join the Northern Virginia Association of Rocketry (NOVAAR) Club as their model rockets go up, up, and away. Discover the science, engineering, design, and mathematics that allow these models (and larger rocket ships) to travel into our skies. Explore the world of this STEAM hobby and chat with knowledgeable professionals as they discuss and display a variety of rockets. Launching of rockets will be weather dependent. No private rockets will be permitted to launch.

Registration is not required, but highly encouraged.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov