Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Historic Area *

Join the Northern Virginia Association of Rocketry (NOVAAR) Club as their model rockets go up, up, and away. Discover the science, engineering, design, and mathematics that allow these models (and larger rocket ships) to travel into our skies. Explore the world of this STEAM hobby and chat with knowledgeable professionals as they discuss and display a variety of rockets. Launching of rockets will be weather dependent. No private rockets will be permitted to launch.

Registration is not required, but highly encouraged. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/come-fly-with-me-model-rockets-tickets-1153068963309?aff=oddtdtcreator

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
5405923556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets - 2025-04-26 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets - 2025-04-26 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets - 2025-04-26 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Come Fly with Me: Model Rockets - 2025-04-26 12:00:00 ical