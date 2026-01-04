Come Celebrate Lavender Conference

Join us for our 4th Come Celebrate Lavender Conference April 25-26, 2026!!

We believe in learning by doing -- hands-on is best.  Whether you are a brand new grower or an experienced farmer with new growing techniques, new plant introductions and technology, there is always something new to learn.  Come join growers from all over the country as we learn together.

276-621-4511
