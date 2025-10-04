ColorFest
Dillsboro NC 42 Front Street, Dillsboro, North Carolina 28779
This unique historic town welcomes over 40 local demonstrating artists who will line Front Street with colorful art and demonstrate their work. Meet and talk with local artists, all the while surrounded by the spectacular beauty of the mountains. Sample festival foods, and enjoy indoor and outdoor dining and a brewery. Live entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink