Coast to Coast: American Impressionism Curator Talk

Thursday, February 23, 2023

6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Questions about American Impressionism? Why not ask the curator! If you, like so many, have been curious to hear from a true expert, here is your chance!

Due to high demand for expanded hours, BRAHM will now be open later on Thursdays until 7PM. About the Speaker:

Having joined BRAHM in the spring of 2021, Gabe has returned home to Appalachia after a decade of studying and working in the Midwest. A curator, art historian, and arts administrator, he received a BA in Art History and Cultural History from Vermont’s Marlboro College before completing his graduate study at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) and holds an MA in Modern & Contemporary Art History, Theory, & Criticism and an MA in Arts Administration & Policy.

About the Exhibit:

Coast to Coast draws connections across impressionist painting as it was practiced on opposite sides of America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, focussing on the artists who made the journey—some permanently and some temporarily—and how the relationships that emerged between them led to a dynamic and often divergent approach to plein-air painting. Questions of style, training, the commercial market, and even the physical landscape itself emerge as a network of conditions that encouraged a vibrant departure from East Coast impressionism. This exhibition will include works by Maurice Braun, Alson S. Clark, Elliott Daingerfield, Childe Hassam, Jane Peterson, William Merritt Post, Hanson Putthuf, Jack Wilkinson Smith, and many others.