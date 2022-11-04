Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter
to
Folk Pottery Museum 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee, Georgia 30571
David Greear, Silver Image Studio
Clint Alderman of Demorest, Georgia, is a young folk pottery using traditional methods.
Nov 4 - May 1, 2023
The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is proud to present its latest featured exhibit, Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter which opens on November 4. The exhibit will be on display until May 1, 2023.
Visitors can learn about the evolution of a young artist who practices traditional folk pottery methods. Alderman became interested in pottery after moving to north Georgia at the age of 13. He has worked closely with local folk potters including Edwin Meaders, C.J. Meaders, and Michael Crocker.
Admission to the exhibit is free and includes the permanent exhibits of the Folk Pottery Museum.