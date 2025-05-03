Clinch River Spring Antique Festival
to
Downtown Clinton Clinton, Tennessee
Courtesy of Adventure Anderson
Discover the charm of the Clinch River Spring Antique Festival in Historic Downtown Clinton! Held annually, this beloved event features over 100 antique vendors, over 20 brick and mortar shops, live music, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. Explore unique treasures, enjoy Southern hospitality, and experience the vibrant history of Clinton. Perfect for antique enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike, this festival is a must-visit spring tradition in Clinton, Tennessee. Plan your trip today and immerse yourself in timeless charm!
Highlights of the Festival:
- On Friday, starting at noon, over 100 antique dealers will line Market Street.
- On Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., artisans will join the festival on Main Street.
- There will be live music and food vendors on both days.