× Expand Courtesy of Adventure Anderson

Discover the charm of the Clinch River Spring Antique Festival in Historic Downtown Clinton! Held annually, this beloved event features over 100 antique vendors, over 20 brick and mortar shops, live music, delicious food, and family-friendly activities. Explore unique treasures, enjoy Southern hospitality, and experience the vibrant history of Clinton. Perfect for antique enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike, this festival is a must-visit spring tradition in Clinton, Tennessee. Plan your trip today and immerse yourself in timeless charm!

Highlights of the Festival: