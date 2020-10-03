× Expand Anderson County Tourism Council Antique Festival

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring the 20th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival in Historic Downtown Clinton. The Festival will start with a "Kick-Off Party" on Friday, October 2nd from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live entertainment, delicious food and great shopping with the antique and specialty stores staying open late. On Saturday, October 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., more than 90 antique dealers and artisans will line Market and Cullom Streets. There is free admission and parking.