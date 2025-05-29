Clinch River Days
to
Town of St. Paul 16645 Riverside Drive, Town of Saint Paul, Virginia 24283
Celebrating mountain heritage and the Clinch River for 27 years and counting!!!
Experience the River
Tours and exhibitions of the scenic Clinch River take place throughout the weekend. There's the traditional Mussel Walk, where the Clinch River's rare mussels are on display. Visitors can take a birding walk in one of Virginia's newest designated bird and wildlife regions, schedule a caving or canoe trip, take in a fishing demonstration, or hike on the eleven miles of maintained trails along the Clinch River; the most recent addition being the Blue Bell Island Trail! Nearby is Wetlands Estonoa, nationally acclaimed student-based wetlands, designated birding trail and outdoor educational center.
Flavors of the Region
Located along the scenic Clinch River, St. Paul shows off its uniqueness, blending...
- River & Railroad Lore & History
- Art and Photography
- Rides and Games
- Great Local & Regional Entertainment
- Samplings from Local Vineyards
- Samplings from Local Craft Breweries
- Great festival foods
Most of all, Clinch River Days is a weekend of fun in the mountains, celebrating a Scenic River that is home to rare and endangered freshwater mussels, more varieties of fish than any river in Virginia, and miles of free-flowing canoeing. St. Paul is home to festival-goers who come to celebrate the Clinch River!
Other Festival Fare
- Juried Art and Photography Shows
- The Clinch River Sprint
- Wine and Cheese Tasting with local Vineyards
- Clinch River Farmers' Market
- Classic Car Show
- Clinch River Adventures Kayak/Canoe Race - Paddlefest!
- Amusements, Games, Crafts and Food Vendors
- Main Street Wrestling
- Guided Caving and Canoe Trips