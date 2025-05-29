Celebrating mountain heritage and the Clinch River for 27 years and counting!!!

Experience the River

Tours and exhibitions of the scenic Clinch River take place throughout the weekend. There's the traditional Mussel Walk, where the Clinch River's rare mussels are on display. Visitors can take a birding walk in one of Virginia's newest designated bird and wildlife regions, schedule a caving or canoe trip, take in a fishing demonstration, or hike on the eleven miles of maintained trails along the Clinch River; the most recent addition being the Blue Bell Island Trail! Nearby is Wetlands Estonoa, nationally acclaimed student-based wetlands, designated birding trail and outdoor educational center.

Flavors of the Region

Located along the scenic Clinch River, St. Paul shows off its uniqueness, blending...

River & Railroad Lore & History

Art and Photography

Rides and Games

Great Local & Regional Entertainment

Samplings from Local Vineyards

Samplings from Local Craft Breweries

Great festival foods

Most of all, Clinch River Days is a weekend of fun in the mountains, celebrating a Scenic River that is home to rare and endangered freshwater mussels, more varieties of fish than any river in Virginia, and miles of free-flowing canoeing. St. Paul is home to festival-goers who come to celebrate the Clinch River!

Other Festival Fare

Juried Art and Photography Shows

The Clinch River Sprint

Wine and Cheese Tasting with local Vineyards

Clinch River Farmers' Market

Classic Car Show

Clinch River Adventures Kayak/Canoe Race - Paddlefest!

Amusements, Games, Crafts and Food Vendors

Main Street Wrestling

Guided Caving and Canoe Trips

