Clifton Forge Blues Festival

We've got the Blues, and it feels so good! Join Headliner, Bobby "Blackhat" Walters and his line-up of award-winning blues bands as they shake the walls of The Historic Masonic Theatre. Bobby "Blackhat" Walters, recording artist, harmonica player, vocalist, songwriter, and actor, hails from Cleveland OH and has been playing harp for over 40 years. Bobby is retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander with 27 years of distinguished service which included serving as Military Aide to the President and being awarded the Coast Guard Medal for Heroism.