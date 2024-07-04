Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth
Unity Park 320 S Hudson St, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
We are thrilled to welcome Greenville back to Unity Park to celebrate another wonderful year under the bright lights at Clemson MBA Fireworks on the Fourth! We invite the community to join us for this spectacular fireworks show in our beautiful 60-acre park on Thursday, July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. Come early, bring a blanket and picnic dinner, and enjoy a memorable evening as we honor our great country.
