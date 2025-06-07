Clean the Bay Day at Sky Meadows

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

Boston Mill Road Trail near the Park Office

June 7, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Learn how fences and tree plantings improve water quality at Sky Meadows State Park with a special Explorer Outpost. Stop by our station along Boston Mill Road Trail where kids and adults can enjoy our interactive watershed table. Trace your own watershed to the Chesapeake Bay and hear how we all play a role in keeping bay water clean.

About Clean the Bay Day

Every June, Virginia State Parks participates in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Clean the Bay Day, an event dedicated to protecting and preserving the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Park visitors are invited to join a clean-up to help remove litter, debris and pollution from rivers, streams and shorelines that feed into the Bay, contributing to the health of the Bay’s ecosystem and ensuring cleaner water and safer habitats for wildlife.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov