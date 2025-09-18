Clay County Golden Delicious Festival

to

Clay WV Clay, West Virginia 25043

Join us for our 52nd Annual Golden Delicious Festival in Clay ​County, WV, September 18-21, 2025!

Experience a diverse range of exciting events and activities at our annual celebration! The festivities include our renowned parade and vendors, along with the thrilling Apple Dash 5k, lively live bands, captivating clogging contests, scrumptious baking competitions, and even the exhilarating skillet flinging contests. From heart-pumping competitions to mouth-watering treats, there's something for every Clay County resident to enjoy. Join us and be part of the fun!

Info

Clay WV Clay, West Virginia 25043
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
304-880-8509
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Clay County Golden Delicious Festival - 2025-09-18 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Clay County Golden Delicious Festival - 2025-09-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Clay County Golden Delicious Festival - 2025-09-18 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Clay County Golden Delicious Festival - 2025-09-18 00:00:00 ical