Clay County Golden Delicious Festival

Join us for our 52nd Annual Golden Delicious Festival in Clay ​County, WV, September 18-21, 2025!

Experience a diverse range of exciting events and activities at our annual celebration! The festivities include our renowned parade and vendors, along with the thrilling Apple Dash 5k, lively live bands, captivating clogging contests, scrumptious baking competitions, and even the exhilarating skillet flinging contests. From heart-pumping competitions to mouth-watering treats, there's something for every Clay County resident to enjoy. Join us and be part of the fun!