Celebrate Hendersonville’s Wine & Cider Scene

May 2-4, 2025

Tantalize your taste buds in the vineyards and orchards of the Blue Ridge Mountains during this weekend celebration of Hendersonville’s wine and cider scene.

The 2025 edition of Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend takes place May 2-4, when several local wineries and cideries partner for a signature weekend of cider, wine and food. Artisan hard cider and award-winning wines are showcased with a full schedule of tastings, tours, new releases, picnics, pairing dinners, live music, orchard hikes, vineyard yoga and more.

A dozen venues participate in this weekend that coincides with apple blossom season in Henderson County, the top apple-producing county in the state and regularly among the top 20 nationwide.

It is also a time when the first buds begin to emerge on the vines in NC’s newest wine country, the Crest of the Blue Ridge American Viticultural Area (AVA). Hendersonville’s wineries produce classic wines from European vinifera grapes and French-American hybrids, as well as sweeter wines crafted from native grapes.

May is also North Carolina’s Wine Month, where there is a monthlong celebration of the wines that are thoughtfully produced across the Tar Heel state.

A list of events included in the 2025 Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend is still being collected and is expected to be finalized by the end of January.