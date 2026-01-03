Chuck Wagon Cookoff Weekend & Competition

× Expand Courtesy Pigeon Forge TN

Pigeon Forge invites Western lifestyle enthusiasts, foodies and those in search of a hearty meal to the Chuck Wagon Cookoff weekend. Special guest, Barry Corbin, best known for his roles in Urban Cowboy, Lonesome Dove, and Northern Exposure, headlines Pigeon Forge’s 2026 Chuck Wagon Cookoff competition with two special appearances at the three-day event which takes place March 6-8, 2026, at several locations.

This 3-day event includes an intimate dinner concert, cowboy church and our annual cookoff competition!

Chuck wagons will gather at Clabough’s Campground for this one-of-a-kind outdoor cooking event. Long before today’s food truck craze treated foodies to impromptu kitchens on wheels, early American chuck wagons fed hungry cowboys on the open prairies during cattle drives. Chuck wagon cooks, or cookies, as they are known, rely on simple ingredients to guide their menus and fire to power their ovens.

Chuck wagon cook-offs aid in the preservation of cattle drive trail days as well as ensuring the authentic reproduction of the mobile kitchens. The competition includes cash prizes for most authentic wagon and awards in various food categories, including meat, potatoes, bread, beans and dessert. All food items must be prepared onsite and using ingredients provided to the cooking teams. Condiments may be used at the cook’s discretion. Prohibited ingredients are announced prior to the competition.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, March 6 @ 6PM

An Intimate Evening Dinner Concert with Barry Corbin and Jeff Carson

Location: Mama’s Farmhouse (208 Pickel Street)

Barry Corbin will share career stories and answer audience questions during the free event. General admission seating is first-come, first-served. Tickets are $50 each, and include dinner and the show.

Saturday, March 7 from 9AM – 2PM

Chuckwagon Cookoff Competition & Activities

Location: Clabough’s Campground (405 Wears Valley Road)

Free activities begin at 9 a.m. Attendees can enjoy the Buckaroo Roundup activities with Cal Farley’s Children’s Home, an old-time Western shootout reenactment with the Dead Tree Desperados and the Shadow Riders, and tours of the Sisters on the Fly Cowgirl Caravan vintage campers. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the big tent, attendees will enjoy Western poetry and storytelling. At 12:30 p.m. Barry Corbin will share career stories and answer audience questions.

The Chuck Wagon Cookoff competition features 10 wagons vying for cash prizes. Each wagon can submit food entries in five categories: meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert. “Cookies,” as those preparing the food are called, must use only ingredients that would have been available to their predecessors on the Western prairie’s early American cattle drives. A limited number of tickets for lunch (served at noon) are available for $15.

Sunday, March 8 @ 9AM

Cowboy Church & Breakfast

Location: Stages West (2765 Parkway)

The event concludes on Sunday with Cowboy Church at Stages West. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m. followed by a morning service at 10 a.m. Tickets for breakfast are $5 per person.