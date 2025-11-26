Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms

× Expand Courtesy Darnell Farms

Darnell Farms’ Winter Wonderland Hayride is a cherished, family-friendly tradition that truly embodies the magic of the holiday season.

Enjoy a picturesque hayride through dazzling light displays, the air filled with music and holiday cheer. Guests enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, heated seating, and a cozy, family-like atmosphere. The farm transforms into a festive hub with opportunities for pictures with Santa and much more! Families make this an annual “must-do” activity which creates lasting holiday memories.

Schedule (Please check our website for specific hours and booking information.)