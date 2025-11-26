Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms
Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Courtesy Darnell Farms
Darnell Farms’ Winter Wonderland Hayride is a cherished, family-friendly tradition that truly embodies the magic of the holiday season.
Enjoy a picturesque hayride through dazzling light displays, the air filled with music and holiday cheer. Guests enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, heated seating, and a cozy, family-like atmosphere. The farm transforms into a festive hub with opportunities for pictures with Santa and much more! Families make this an annual “must-do” activity which creates lasting holiday memories.
Schedule (Please check our website for specific hours and booking information.)
- November 26-30, 2025
- December 5-7, 2025
- December 12-14, 2025
- December 19-24, 2025