Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms

Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713

Darnell Farms’ Winter Wonderland Hayride is a cherished, family-friendly tradition that truly embodies the magic of the holiday season. 

Enjoy a picturesque hayride through dazzling light displays, the air filled with music and holiday cheer. Guests enjoy a warm cup of hot cocoa, heated seating, and a cozy, family-like atmosphere. The farm transforms into a festive hub with opportunities for pictures with Santa and much more! Families make this an annual “must-do” activity which creates lasting holiday memories.

Schedule (Please check our website for specific hours and booking information.)

  • November 26-30, 2025
  • December 5-7, 2025
  • December 12-14, 2025
  • December 19-24, 2025

Info

Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
Google Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-27 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-28 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-30 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-30 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Wonderland at Darnell Farms - 2025-11-30 00:00:00 ical