Christmas Wonderland

Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713

Christmas Wonderland – 11/27 – 12/01/24, 12/06 – 12/08/24, 12/13 – 12/15/24, & 12/20 – 12/24/24.

Come enjoy the annual tradition of a hayride through the lights and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa. This family friendly experience has been a huge hit from our very first year. Check back after Halloween to book your experience. Why not buy your fresh-cut Christmas Tree while at the farm?

Darnell Farms 2300 Governors Island Road, Bryson City, North Carolina 28713
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
828-488-2376
