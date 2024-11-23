Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting & Jingle Market

CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS IN DOWNTOWN DAWSONVILLE

The Annual Christmas Parade and Jingle Market is in conjunction with the City of Dawsonville's Tree Lighting Ceremony each year. This is an event that brings together the community and visitors in the area.

The parade officially brings Santa Claus to City Hall where the evening entertainment and festivities continue. Parade awards are presented to winners on stage with Best of Parade, Most Creative, and Holiday Cheer being the awards to snag. "You Snap" Santa pictures provide the opportunity for families to capture their own memories with Jolly Ol' Saint Nick himself. Jingle Market creates an incredible opportunity for local vendors to sell handmade crafts alongside food trucks, music, and dancing which are highlights of the night. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is officiated by the mayor and captures the true magic of the night starting the holiday season on a joyous path. Bring the family out for a fun-filled evening.

Festivities take place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

Jingle Market | 2pm-8pm | City Hall

Crafts from local vendors including handmade products and more.

Christmas Parade | 4pm | Downtown Dawsonville

Running thru Downtown Dawsonville, turning onto Highway 53, past Dawson County Senior Center, and ending at the Dawsonville Municipal Complex.

Tree Lighting | 6pm | City Hall

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Bringing the community together.

Food Trucks | 4:30pm-8:30pm | Farmers Market Pavilion

Hot cocoa, coffee, food, desserts, cookie decorating, face painting and more.

"You Snap" Santa Photos | 4:30pm-7:30pm | Farmers Market Pavilion

Enjoy taking pictures with Santa.

Special Thanks to our Christmas Parade Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Northeast Georgia Health System

Event Sponsors: Troncalli Subaru & North Georgia Premium Outlets

Holiday Cheer Sponsor: John Megel Automotive

Special Thanks to our Jingle Market Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Keith Family Medicine

Event Sponsor: Troncalli Subaru

