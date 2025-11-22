Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Dawsonville

Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville

This year the Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market and free festivities will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025!

The parade officially brings Santa Claus to City Hall where the evening entertainment and festivities continue. Parade awards are presented to winners on stage with Best of Parade, Most Creative, and Holiday Cheer being the awards to snag. "You Snap" Santa pictures provide the opportunity for families to capture their own memories with Jolly Ol' Saint Nick himself. Jingle Market creates an incredible opportunity for local vendors to sell handmade crafts alongside food trucks, music, and dancing which are highlights of the night. The Tree Lighting Ceremony is officiated by the mayor and captures the true magic of the night starting the holiday season on a joyous path. Bring the family out for a fun-filled evening.

Jingle Market | 2pm-8pm | City Hall

Crafts from local vendors including handmade products and more.

Christmas Parade | 4pm | Downtown Dawsonville

Running thru Downtown Dawsonville, turning onto Highway 53, past Dawson County Senior Center, and ending at the Dawsonville Municipal Complex.

Tree Lighting | 6pm | City Hall

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Bringing the community together.

Food Trucks | 4:30pm-8:30pm | Farmers Market Pavilion

Hot cocoa, coffee, food, desserts, cookie decorating, face painting and more.

"You Snap" Santa Photos | 4:30pm-7:30pm | Farmers Market Pavilion

Enjoy taking pictures with Santa.