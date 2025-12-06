Christmas on Main
to
Downtown Martinsburg, WV Martinsburg, West Virginia
Courtesy Main Street Martinsburg
Christmas on Main will be like none other this year!
Join us in downtown Martinsburg on December 6, 2025, for a festive day filled with Christmas fun for everyone! Enjoy live Christmas music, delicious food trucks, a Christmas Market, downtown holiday shopping and dining, free kids' activities, Santa Claus, the 2025 Tree Lighting Ceremony and much more! This is a hallmark holiday event you won't want to miss!
Start a new tradition, make some new memories, and join us downtown on December 6 as we usher in the holiday season!
