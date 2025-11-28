× Expand Courtesy Blowing Rock Christmas in the Park

Blowing Rock’s Christmas in the Park & Lighting of the Town celebration is an annual holiday event that you are sure to love. Join us for games, music and caroling, and visits with Santa. Hot chocolate will be available from local vendors right next to the park, too! The festival is always the Friday after Thanksgiving and is the perfect time to kick off your holiday and Christmas celebrating! Bring the whole family, or enjoy the romance of the lights and fun, jovial atmosphere with your significant other.

The Blowing Rock Christmas Parade follows on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year! Note that this year’s parade time is 10:00 a.m., giving you plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day in and around Blowing Rock.