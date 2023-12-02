Christmas in the Mountains Festival & Lighted Parade

Christmas in the Mountains Celebration & Lighted Parade kicks off the holiday season in White County. This popular community event is full of festive fun and fantasy. We hope you will join us not just on Saturday, December 2nd but throughout the month as we celebrate this joyful season.

Featuring a Holiday Market on the Cleveland Courthouse Square, including Merry Merchants Open Houses and Lighted Christmas Parade in Downtown Cleveland.

Inquire about the White County collectible Christmas ornament. Each year's ornament depicts a different historic site.

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Holiday Market 5-8pm

Parade approximately 7 pm