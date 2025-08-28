Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm

to

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373

Experience the enchantment of "Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm” on December 13, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm.  Join us for a magical day filled with festive activities, including shopping at the market for homemade art, crafts, food, and treats. Twinkling lights, carolers, and a cozy atmosphere make it a cherished holiday experience for all. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the season in a truly special way!

Info

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm - 2025-12-13 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm - 2025-12-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm - 2025-12-13 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm - 2025-12-13 10:00:00 ical