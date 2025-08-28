× Expand Courtesy Shop the Market @ 2025 Banners - 23

Experience the enchantment of "Christmas in the Country at McDonald Farm” on December 13, 2025, from 10 am to 4 pm. Join us for a magical day filled with festive activities, including shopping at the market for homemade art, crafts, food, and treats. Twinkling lights, carolers, and a cozy atmosphere make it a cherished holiday experience for all. Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the season in a truly special way!