Saturday, December 6, 2025

10:00am-4:00pm

Admission is $5, with those under 12 admitted free.

Free admission to the Yule Log Ceremony (4:15pm)

Exchange Place ushers in the holiday season with Christmas in the Country. Fresh greenery, handcrafted wreaths and roping, unique folk arts and handcrafts, and traditional holiday foods will be for sale. The celebration also features hands-on opportunities for all ages and demonstrations of wintertime activities on the 1850s farmstead, as volunteers make ginger cakes and cinnamon waffles, dip candles, and craft ironware in the forge. The Yule Log ceremony at the end of the festival offers a chance to participate in an age-old Christmas tradition, sing carols, sip wassail, and encourage luck for the New Year.