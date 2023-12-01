Christmas in the Cave

× Expand Historic Cherokee Caverns

Come join us for this Family Fun Tradition in Knoxville, TN. Everyone is welcome as we celebrate a little bit of Christmas Magic! Stroll along the cave path among the Stalactites and Stalagmites with thousands of twinkling Christmas lights and scenes!

Visit with Santa and have your picture made with him. Remember to bring your Christmas list! We actually heard Santa loves cookies and a friendly little elf said his favorite is Little Debbie Snacks!

Watch out for the Grinch he will be meeting you around the turns and twists of the cave or he might be lounging in his lair! The Grinch will be doing his best not to catch the Christmas Spirit from you and grow his heart 3x the size! His favorite gift is stinky onions or sour lemons!

What could be more fun than joking around with Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation inside of Cherokee Caverns this Christmas Season! Cousin Eddie has the Cave all decked out for a fun Christmas Vacation adventure!

Shop our vendor booths and get your Christmas gifts! Grab dinner at The Grotto!

Photos with Santa and the Grinch are sold separately and are not included in cave admission.