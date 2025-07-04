× Expand Courtesy Christmas In July

Festival Dates and Times:

• Friday, July 4, 2025, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. -- Food Vendors only

• Saturday, July 5, 2025, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Food, Craft, Specialty Food & Non-Profit Vendors

The Christmas in July Festival in West Jefferson, NC, is a popular event with warm summer nights, cool mountain breeze, and non-stop entertainment. Now in its 35th year, the festival celebrates the Christmas tree industry and mountain heritage with arts, crafts, and local entertainers. The festival has been recognized as the "Finest Festival" by Carolina Country magazine and is organized by a dedicated team of unpaid volunteers who prioritize a fun, safe, and family-friendly experience for the community and visitors to Ashe County.

Sharing our Mountain Heritage! The Christmas in July Festival is one of the best, old-fashioned summer festivals in the South drawing thousands to historic West Jefferson, NC, each July! The Festival began in 1987 as a celebration of the Christmas Tree Industry Ashe County, NC, is known for. In 2015, Ashe County, NC, was named the #1 Christmas Tree producer in the United States. The Festival is a free-admission event held in Downtown West Jefferson featuring the very best in traditional mountain music, handmade arts & crafts vendors throughout the region while still celebrating the Christmas Tree industry. Numerous food vendors feature a variety of the infamous delicious festival foods & more.

Children's activities, roving performers, fun competitions, non-profits and the Farmers' Market are also part of the festival each year.

Nowhere else will you find such an excellent array of local & regional music, food vendors, fun and festivities for the entire family than at Christmas in July in Downtown West Jefferson! Hope to see you there!