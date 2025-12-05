Christmas in Barbourville kicks off with our celebration of lights featuring The Twelve Days of Christmas. Enjoy other beautiful light displays at our city parks and downtown area. One of the seasonal traditions includes the “I Believe In Santa Claus Parade,” the first Saturday in December. Christmas in Barbourville Festival is held the first weekend in December each year. It includes favorites such as Annual Lighting of The Tree, Top Baker Showcase, Silent Christmas Tree and Wreath Auction, and handmade crafts in our Christmas Bazaar. We look forward to seeing you there!