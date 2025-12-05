Christmas in Barbourville

to

Barbourville, KY Barbourville, Kentucky 40906

Christmas in Barbourville kicks off with our celebration of lights featuring The Twelve Days of Christmas. Enjoy other beautiful light displays at our city parks and downtown area. One of the seasonal traditions includes the “I Believe In Santa Claus Parade,” the first Saturday in December. Christmas in Barbourville Festival is held the first weekend in December each year. It includes favorites such as Annual Lighting of The Tree, Top Baker Showcase, Silent Christmas Tree and Wreath Auction, and handmade crafts in our Christmas Bazaar.  We look forward to seeing you there!

Info

Barbourville, KY Barbourville, Kentucky 40906
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
606-545-9674
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas in Barbourville - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas in Barbourville - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas in Barbourville - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas in Barbourville - 2025-12-05 00:00:00 ical