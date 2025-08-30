× Expand Courtesy Perry County KY

Are you looking for something to do to get in the holiday spirit? Well, look no further! Perry County has the answer! It’s our “Christmas in a Small Town,” held annually on the second weekend of December in downtown Hazard.

You can check out our ice skating rink at The Triangle from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until at least 8:00 p.m. Skate rental is free but children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Skaters ages 18+ or legal guardians (for those under age 18) are required to sign a waiver prior to skating.

Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. is our annual Giving Tree event; local businesses and nonprofits decorate trees all along Main Street in downtown Hazard. Children under age 13 (who must be present in person to participate) are encouraged to visit each tree and take one item from each of the community-sponsored Christmas trees.

Free photo ops abound at Christmas in a Small Town! They include a Snoopy and Woodstock scene, Santa’s sleigh (that you can actually sit in), a “Frozen” themed castle and an Americana Christmas, complete with a barn and a red truck hauling a Christmas tree.

On Saturday, Pathfinders hosts its annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk. And our Christmas parade now includes an amazing “Parade of (Vehicle) Lights.” Feel free to join in by decorating whatever mode of transportation you have or just show up and enjoy the show! Santa and Mrs. Claus join us as the parade’s finale and are then available for photo opportunities afterwards.

You can stroll down Main Street any time to enjoy the many Christmas trees, including our huge musical tree in front of the court house, and read the Christmas Story Walk with your kids. First Baptist of Hazard will open its doors for self-guided tours of its stained glass windows, depicting the life of Jesus Christ. Guests can also visit our food and craft vendor booths to grab a bite to eat and do some Christmas shopping and keep dollars right here in Perry County. Several shops and restaurants in downtown Hazard offer extended hours during this event and provide even more chances to keep your dollars local.

We will be adding more activities for kids, such as cookie decorating and an ornament make-and-take, as we get closer to the event. For the most current and detailed information, check out our Facebook event page by searching for “Perry County’s Christmas in a Small Town.”