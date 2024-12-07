Christmas on the Farm

× Expand VMCW Staff Museum Volunteer Decorating Bushong House

Join us at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War as we celebrate the holiday season at the museum, battlefield, and Bushong Farm! Explore the museum and make take home crafts, enjoy festive treats, and see a special Christmas film. Take a step back into 1859 and visit the Bushong family as they cook, sing, and tell stories in anticipation of a special Christmas visitor.

Event prices are $10 per adult (ages 13 and older) $6 per youth (ages 6-12), Children 5 and under are free, $5 for New Market residents (ages 6+) with proof of residency. Bring two non-perishable canned food items to benefit our local food pantry to receive $1 off of your ticket price. For more information call 540-740-3101.