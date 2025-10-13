Christmas Eve Dinner at The Silo Cookhouse

The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791

Celebrate Christmas Eve with an elegant three-course prix fixe dinner featuring seasonal dishes and an optional wine pairing, accompanied by live piano music. This exclusive evening offers refined dining and festive charm in the heart of the Blue Ridge foothills. Reservations required. $95 per adult, $55 per child.

The Horse Shoe Farm 155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28791
Food & Drink
