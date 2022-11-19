Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville

Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Celebrate Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville on Saturday, November 19th with a Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market, Photos with Santa and more!

- Christmas Parade | 4pm (Downtown)

- "You Snap" Santa Photos | Begins at 4:30pm (Farmers Market Pavilion)

- Tree Lighting | Dusk (City Hall)

- Jingle Market | 4pm - 8pm (Georgia Racing Hall of Fame)

- Food Trucks | 4:30pm - 8pm (Farmers Market Pavilion)

Food Trucks | Photos with Santa | Stage Performances | Family Fun at City Hall and the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.

Interested in having a parade float, contact d.heard@dawson.org

Interested in a Jingle Market booth contact j.grigsby@dawson.org or call 706-265-6278

Details subject to change

Info

Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
706-265-6278
