Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville
to
Downtown Dawsonville 415 Highway 53 East, City of Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Tree lighting at the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Museum and City Hall
Celebrate Christmas in Downtown Dawsonville on Saturday, November 19th with a Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting, Jingle Market, Photos with Santa and more!
- Christmas Parade | 4pm (Downtown)
- "You Snap" Santa Photos | Begins at 4:30pm (Farmers Market Pavilion)
- Tree Lighting | Dusk (City Hall)
- Jingle Market | 4pm - 8pm (Georgia Racing Hall of Fame)
- Food Trucks | 4:30pm - 8pm (Farmers Market Pavilion)
Food Trucks | Photos with Santa | Stage Performances | Family Fun at City Hall and the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame.
Interested in having a parade float, contact d.heard@dawson.org
Interested in a Jingle Market booth contact j.grigsby@dawson.org or call 706-265-6278
Details subject to change