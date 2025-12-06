Christmas at the Choo Choo

× Expand Facebook Shop the Market @

Experience the Magic of the Holidays at the Christmas Market at the Choo Choo!

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in style at the renowned Chattanooga Choo Choo! Join us for an unforgettable Christmas market featuring a curated selection of exceptional vendors, unique shopping opportunities, and a festive Christmas-themed beer tent. It all happens Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Choo Choo!

Enjoy lively holiday music that will fill the air with seasonal cheer, and soak in the enchanting atmosphere as the Chattanooga Choo Choo transforms with stunning lights and holiday décor, creating a breathtaking backdrop for this special event.

Make this holiday season one to remember—join us for a celebration of shopping, music, and holiday magic!