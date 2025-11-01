× Expand Courtesy Biltmore

A Holiday Experience Like No Other

Offering good tidings of comfort and joy, Christmas at Biltmore awaits you -- November 1, 2025 – January 4, 2026.

From Biltmore House to Antler Hill Village, fragrant wreaths, glittering garland, and thousands of sparkling ornaments create a one-of-a-kind holiday oasis. Dazzling by day, the house is truly magical during Candlelight Christmas Evenings.

An Unforgettable Holiday Evening

To experience the spectacle known as Candlelight Christmas Evenings is to step back in time to the very first Christmas at Biltmore House in 1895. Gently illuminated by candles, the air filled with the scent of fresh pine, the sound of crackling fireplaces, and a feeling of childlike wonder, the house is a holiday vision made real.

Buy Tickets