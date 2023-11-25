× Expand Helen Chamber of Commerce Close-up of traditional German cookies on Christmas market Close-up of traditional German cookies on Christmas market.

The Helen Chamber of Commerce is holding the 16th Annual Christkindlmarkt on the Marktplatz on November 25-26 and December 2-3, 2023. The Christkindlmarkt is a traditional German event that offers everything from unique gifts and decorations to an assortment of savory and sweet foods, drinks and candied treats.