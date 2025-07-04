Christiansburg Fourth of July Celebration

Join us in downtown Christiansburg for our annual Fourth of July Celebration on Friday, July 4, 2025! This family-friendly event features live music, an array of food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ zone, and more! Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. near the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park. They can be viewed from the Uptown Mall or Walmart parking lots.

If the event is rained out, fireworks will be held on July 5 with no downtown event.