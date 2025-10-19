× Expand Courtesy ChocolateFest

ChocolateFest is a deliciously focused celebration of all things chocolate, featuring timed tasting sessions where guests can sample treats from the area’s best chocolatiers, bakers, and candy makers. Each session includes access to a boutique vendor area offering additional sweets and gifts. For guests 21 and up, ChocolateFest After Dark adds an evening twist with indulgent desserts, drinks, and a relaxed atmosphere, all while helping support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Friday, January 30, 2026 – 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

After Dark Tastings (2 sessions)

Adults-only (21+) seated chocolate tastings paired with cocktails and specialty drinks.

Saturday, January 31, 2026 – 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Daytime Tastings (5 sessions)

Family-friendly seated tastings featuring a variety of chocolates with non-alcoholic pairings.

After Dark Tastings (2 sessions)

Another round of adults-only (21+) pairings for a sweet and spirited evening.

