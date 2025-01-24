× Expand ChocolateFest

ChocolateFest is back! Join us for an unforgettable day of delicious chocolate, candy, and treats! Get VIP tasting passes for a one of a kind chocolate experience filled with sample after sample of products from your new favorite bakery or purchase general admission and enjoy shopping all the tasty treat & gift vendors we have lined up for you. ChocolateFest is a perfect gift or a perfect place to get a gift for Valentine's Day. Don't miss out! Keep it sweet, Knoxville!

Jan. 24-25, 2025

Friday 6p-9p (ChocolateFest: After Dark!)

Saturday 9a-5p

We’re excited to introduce a new addition to our 2025 lineup: ChocolateFest: After Dark! Join us on Friday night for an ultra-exclusive VIP chocolate experience, setting the stage for our regular Saturday show. Experience chocolate like never before!