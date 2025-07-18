× Expand Courtesy Chillin' & Grillin' in the Glades

Hosted by Hoge Masonic Lodge, Chillin’ and Grillin’ in the Glades was first started in 2013 as an amateur BBQ contest. With the help of the Town of Wise, the Wise Business Association, the Wise County Tourism Office, and Powell Valley Bank, this event has since evolved into a weekend-long BBQ & Music Festival featuring a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) sanctioned contest to crown the Virginia State BBQ Champion!

Chillin’ & Grillin’ in the Glades has something for everyone to enjoy. There are activities that are focused on children in the Kid’s Corner such as Free Giveaways for the kids, sand art, face painting, balloon animals, sidewalk chalk, etc. There is the Grillmaster 5K run on Saturday. We also have craft vendors set up on Main Street, a food court stocked with regular festival fare and, of course, plenty of barbeque!

People who enjoy outdoor concerts will really love The Big Glades venue in downtown Wise, Virginia! The Town of Wise hosts one of the region's best music festivals, with entertainment ranging from Southern Rock, Rhythm and Blues, and everything in between.

If BBQ is your passion, this is the event for you!!! Up to 35 professional BBQ teams from all over the United States will be showcasing their culinary skills in downtown Wise, Virginia, as they compete for $7,000 in prize money and the prestigious title of Virginia State Champion! Winning our event gives you a chance at competing in the Jack Daniels World Invitational BBQ Championship and the American Royal, two of the premiere BBQ contests in the world! Did we mention that these events are open for anyone who wants to compete?