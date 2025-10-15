The Waynesville Chili Cookoff Stroll is a wintertime favorite, drawing locals and visitors alike to sample a variety of chili recipes. This annual event transforms Waynesville’s Main Street, Haywood Street, and Frog Level into a bustling culinary scene.

The Wristband is your key to the Chili Stroll: Purchase your wristband for access to the Chili Express, taste chili offerings ranging from classic to innovative, prepared by local restaurants and merchants. Then vote for your favorite chili in the People’s Choice Award.

Beyond the Chili: Explore Waynesville’s charming shops, art galleries, and historic sites. Indulge in the culinary delights at local restaurants, offering a variety of cuisines to satisfy every palate. Enjoy live music, festive decorations, and the warm hospitality of the community.

Plan Your Visit: Purchase a wristband to sample the chili. Utilize the convenient shuttle service to navigate the event. Immerse yourself in the culinary and cultural experience that Waynesville has to offer.